Los Angeles could soon run recycled water directly to the tap

July 23, 2022 ~ With the technological advancements in water recycling, however, the water that went down your sink this morning might be back in your tap sooner than you think.

The city of Los Angeles and agencies across Southern California are looking into what’s known as “direct potable reuse,” which means putting purified recycled water directly back into our drinking water systems.

Water recycling experts shudder at the infamous phrase “toilet to tap, but it is 2022, recurring cycles of devastating drought as well as advancements in science have softened that view.

“Now that we have the technology … the public, the regulators, the scientific community has much greater confidence in our ability to safely reuse that water supply,” said Brad Coffey of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Their efforts hinge on the State Water Resources Control Board, which has been tasked by legislators to develop a set of uniform regulations on direct potable reuse by Dec. 31, 2023.

The city of Los Angeles is wasting no time in readying projects that can launch once the regulations are passed.

A direct potable reuse demonstration facility near the Headworks reservoir just north of Griffith Park probably will be the state’s first approved direct potable reuse project, said Jesus Gonzalez, manager of water recycling policy at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The Headworks project is scheduled to come online soon after the regulations are in place — tentatively within the next five years, Gonzalez said.

But the Headworks project is just one part of the city’s ambitious plan to recycle 100% of its wastewater by 2035 — a pledge Mayor Eric Garcetti made several years ago.

To accomplish that, the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant — which currently treats wastewater only to the level necessary for release into Santa Monica Bay — must be converted into an advanced water purification facility that produces water clean enough to drink.

The Department of Water and Power has plans to take the water produced by Hyperion — enough for 2 million people — and put it into vast aquifers under the southern part of Los Angeles County as well as the San Fernando Valley.

There are also plans to implement direct potable reuse at the Los Angeles Aqueduct Filtration Plant in the San Fernando Valley, which currently cleans water siphoned from the Owens Valley and Mono Lake Basin up north.

The city is also working with the Water Replenishment District, which manages groundwater rights in the region, on a master plan to figure out optimal locations for injecting recycled water into aquifers.

This massive undertaking, dubbed Operation Next, has an equally large price tag — upward of $16 billion for the whole program, which is projected to be completed in 2058.

City officials are scrambling to find funding sources to enable Hyperion 2035 and Operation Next to move forward as intended.

Another advanced water purification project at the Donald C. Tillman water reclamation plant in Van Nuys that will send water to spread into groundwater basins in the San Fernando Valley is anticipated to be completed in December 2026.

As the city pursues its ambitious plans, however, some have questioned its ability to properly maintain its existing water infrastructure.

Just a year ago, the Hyperion plant suffered catastrophic flooding that led to 17 million gallons of untreated sewage being dumped into the ocean. The failure also caused millions of gallons of drinking water to be diverted for uses normally served by recycled water, and residents of El Segundo sued the city over alleged exposure to toxic pollutants in the wake of the spill, according to court documents.

The plant is now back to full operation and normal water quality, Minamide said, and bypasses and backup storage are being built in case of future incidents.

In the meantime, the State Water Board must consider such incidents as it develops new regulations, and consider how the regulations would hold up in a worst-case scenario.

Since real-time monitoring of pathogens and chemicals isn’t yet possible, water treatment operators must rely on the concept of “log removals,” which measures how many contaminants are removed from the water during each step of the process, rather than how many contaminants remain in the water.

Three log removals are equivalent to removing 99.9% of the contaminant, for example. The state is requiring up to 20 log removals for certain viruses.

“We get accused of that sometimes that we’re too conservative, but it’s because we have public health at risk,” Barnard said.

The state water board has already shown a draft regulation to an expert panel that has given a preliminary finding that it sufficiently protects public health — a critical milestone in the process. Once they’re officially approved, they’ll go through an administrative and legal process that will take about a year before being formally adopted.

Once regulations are in place and bigger agencies have projects off the ground, Trussell believes smaller agencies will follow suit.

“I expect by 2040 … most of the effluent in Southern California will be recycled or well on its way to being recycled,” Trussell said.

