Rep. Linda Sánchez advances bill guaranteeing the right to birth control, contraception

July 21, 2022

Today, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) voted for the Right to Contraception Act, legislation that would protect the right to contraception and enshrine this right in federal statutory law. The Right to Contraception Act would protect both people’s access to contraceptives and the ability of health care providers to provide contraceptives and information related to them.

Congresswoman Sánchez, a champion in the fight to protect reproductive freedom and access to health care, presided over the House Chamber during the debate.

“With Roe v. Wade overturned, extreme right-wing Republicans are moving forward with plans to gut family planning services, restrict access to care, and roll back the clock on our reproductive freedoms,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “This legislation guarantees the right to birth control and contraceptives, which has been an established constitutional right for nearly 60 years. Today’s vote is yet another example of House Democrats taking action to ensure women and families can get the care they need, when they need it. Now, it is time for my Senate colleagues to join us in the fight and pass this bill without delay.”

Specifically, the Right to Contraception Act will:

Establish a statutory right to obtain contraceptives, and for health care providers to enforce their right to provide contraceptives and information related to contraception.

Protect against any state laws that attempt to restrict access to contraceptives and affirm the U.S. Attorney General’s enforcement authority to bring civil actions against any state that attempts to do so.

Create a private right of action for individuals to enforce their right to obtain contraceptives, and for health care providers to enforce their right to provide contraceptives and information related to contraception.

Protects a range of contraceptive methods, devices, and medications including oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, and intrauterine devices.