POTUS Tests Positive for COVID

He will carry out all his duties, OK Republicans?

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday.

He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.”

Biden “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Biden’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result, the statement said.

While vaccines, booster shots and antivirals reduce the chances for severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19, the virus presents an increased risk to older people. At 79, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. He is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, receiving a fourth dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine a day after it was authorized in March for people over 50.