8,691 New Positive Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 8,691 New COVID-19 cases (3,245,259 cases to date)
- 18 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,584 deaths to date)
- 1,329 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 12,290,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested positive to date
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
Th
7/21
|
W
7/20
|
Tu
7/19
|
M
7/18
|
Su
7/17
|
Sa
7/16
|
F
7/15
|
Daily new cases
|
8,691
|
6,450
|
4,327
|
3,943*
|
7,403*
|
7,503
|
8,954
|
Daily deaths
|
18
|
18
|
12
|
4*
|
6*
|
19
|
16
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
1,329
|
1,328
|
1,299
|
1,273
|
1,282
|
1,252
|
1,223
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
16.4%
|
16.0%
|
15.7%
|
15.8%
|
15.6%
|
15.7%
|
15.8%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including: