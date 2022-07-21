8,691 New Positive Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

8,691 New COVID-19 cases (3,245,259 cases to date)

18 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,584 deaths to date)

1,329 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 12,290,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Th 7/21 W 7/20 Tu 7/19 M 7/18 Su 7/17 Sa 7/16 F 7/15 Daily new cases 8,691 6,450 4,327 3,943* 7,403* 7,503 8,954 Daily deaths 18 18 12 4* 6* 19 16 Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 1,329 1,328 1,299 1,273 1,282 1,252 1,223 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 16.4% 16.0% 15.7% 15.8% 15.6% 15.7% 15.8%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

