8,691 New Positive Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 8,691 New COVID-19 cases (3,245,259 cases to date)
  • 18 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,584 deaths to date)
  • 1,329 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 12,290,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested positive to date

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Th

7/21

W

7/20

Tu

7/19

M

7/18

Su

7/17

Sa

7/16

F

7/15

Daily new cases

 

8,691

6,450

4,327

3,943*

7,403*

7,503

8,954

Daily deaths

 

18

18

12

4*

6*

19

16

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

1,329

1,328

1,299

1,273

1,282

1,252

1,223

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

16.4%

16.0%

15.7%

15.8%

15.6%

15.7%

15.8%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

