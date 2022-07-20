Sánchez Advances Funding for Artesia, Haw. Gardens, Pico Rivera, La Mirada, WRD, Among Others

Included in larger spending package that would lower costs for families, create good-paying jobs, and support small businesses

July 20, 2022~Today, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 8294, a package of six government funding bills that will lower costs for families and create good-paying jobs. Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) announced that she successfully advanced funding for 11 community projects in the spending package.

Passage of this spending bill in the House is just the next step in the funding process for these projects. Congresswoman Sánchez will continue to fight for this funding in negotiations with the Senate.

“I am pleased to advance this much-needed funding that will make life better for working families in our communities,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “From creating more affordable housing to improving public transportation, these investments will directly benefit families in Southern California. I’ll keep fighting for each and every one of these projects as they make their way through Congress.”

The projects, which are listed in alphabetical order, include:

$3 million for the City of Artesia. The funding will be used to transform an unused parcel of land at the Artesia Botanical Gardens into usable park space for residents to enjoy. The City will maintain the existing forest area and enhance it with educational features to teach children and families about caring for plants and trees, California’s climate, and the benefits of preserving forestry.

$1.4 million for the City of Hawaiian Gardens. The funding would be used to upgrade athletic facilities, fields, and concession stands at parks and sports fields across the City. The goal of these upgrades is to provide safe recreational facilities for the community to enjoy.

$2.5 million for City of La Mirada. The funding would be used to construct landscaped median improvements in the City of La Mirada, which will improve traffic safety, enhance the aesthetics of the streetscape, and provide ecological and environmental benefits.

$1.05 million for the City of Pico Rivera . The funding would be used to transform an underutilized and blighted bus depot into a colorful and vibrant neighborhood park that features 14 new canopy trees and drought resistant native landscaping, a grassy knoll and performance amphitheater, decorative fencing, creative solar panel shade structures, a butterfly garden, community-based artwork, children’s play areas, free Wi-Fi hotspot, and architecturally-designed shipping containers to be used as flexible community space. The PAD Park will also commit space dedicated to incubating small, home-grown businesses such as galleries, cafés, bakeries, and other vendors.

$2.2 million for the City of Santa Fe Springs. The funding will be used to bring Water Well No. 12 into operation and provide safe, affordable drinking water for residents and businesses. Water Well No. 12 was constructed in 2015 but has never been in operation due to its inability to pass state and federal drinking water standards.

$750,000 for the City of Whittier. The funding would be used to convert 8 acres of underutilized property at Whittier Union High School’s Sierra Education Complex into shared community recreation space. When complete, the space can be used for youth sports programs that serve more than 2,000 young people annually.

$2.5 million for Water Replenishment District of Southern California. The funding will be used to treat three PFAS-affected wells, helping to ensure residents of Whittier, Montebello, and La Habra have access to clean drinking water

$2.5 million for the LA County Department of Public Works’ South Whittier Communities Bikeways Access Project . The funding would be used for the installation of bike lanes and bike boulevards, wayfinding signage, roadway resurfacing, landscaping medians, streetlights, curb bulb-out; reconstructing a curb and gutter, sidewalk, and curb ramps; and upgrading pedestrian push buttons with audio and vibration devices.

$620,000 for the LA County Department of Public Works’ Sunshine Shuttle Route C Electric Buses and Charging Infrastructure Project. The funding will be used to acquire two electric buses for the Sunshine Shuttle service, replacing existing buses that are now beyond their service life. Sunshine Shuttle provides Los Nietos and South Whittier area residents access to shopping centers, community centers, medical facilities, parks and recreation areas, libraries, job training, and employment sites for Cal-WORKS recipients.

$4 million for Foothill Transit. The funding will be used to procure double deck zero emissions buses in the San Gabriel Valley of LA County. With this capital project, Foothill Transit will continue to lead the way to cleaner, smarter transit in one of the most congested regions in the country. The buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve residents’ quality of life and access to vital resources such as medical services and groceries.

$500,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. The funding will support construction of 18 new-construction homes in Santa Fe Springs to be sold with an affordable mortgage to low-income families. This is Habitat LA’s contribution to the Lakeland Development project, a public-private partnership working to expand affordable housing in the area.