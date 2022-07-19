Daily Pilot Published False Reader Letters Slamming 45th Candidate Jay Chen

45th Congressional District Candidate Jay Chen during Operation Inherent Resolve fighting ISIS.

By Brian Hews

July 19, 2022 ~ This past week, the Daily Pilot, which was a fine community newspaper until purchased by the LA Times, ran a series of letters from readers praising right-wing Rep. Michelle Steel while calling 45th Congressional District Candidate Jay Chen and extremist.

The managing editor, Carol Cormaci, inexplicably ran the letters without fact-checking. It is a certainty Cormaci has already been called to the editor’s office in El Segundo.

So the question is, was Cormaci’s actions negligent or on purpose?

A simple internet search of candidate Jay Chen may answer the question.

Extremist? Jay Chen is a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves, a Trustee for Mt. San Antonio Community College, and owns his own business. He is a child of immigrants and a Harvard graduate.

Extremist? As a school board member, he created free college application workshops, free SAT classes and dual language Spanish and Mandarin language programs to ensure all students have a chance to thrive and succeed.

Is this extreme? Chen wants lower healthcare costs for all, proper funding of public schools for education and safety, increased resources for Veteran services, and believes SCOTUS’ Roe decision was an attack on women’s reproductive health.

So extreme. Chen favors the Paycheck Fairness Act, favors funding Planned Parenthood, and believes in small business support via the government.

All these impressive extremists (and many more) endorse Chen:

Tammy Duckworth Senator D-Il

Alan Lowenthal Congressmember CA.-47

Lou Correa Congressmember CA.-46

Linda Sanchez Congressmember CA.-38

Harley Rouda (Ret) Congressmember CA.-48

Nanette Barragán Congressmember CA.-44

Grace Napolitano Congressmember CA.-32

Mike Levin Congressmember CA.-49

Ted Lieu Congressmember CA.-33

Adam Schiff Congressmember CA.-28

Mark Takano Congressmember CA.-41

Tony Cardenas Congressmember CA.-29

Judy Chu Congressmember CA.-27

Pete Aguilar Congressmember CA.-31

Raul Ruiz Congressmember CA.-36

Sara Jacobs Congressmember CA.-53

Mike Honda (Ret) Congressmember CA.-17

Ro Khanna Congressmember CA.-17

Anna Eshoo Congressmember CA.-18

Ami Bera Congressmember CA.-7

You want extreme? A simple search and you can find Steel supporting Trump and Trumpian issues, voting against any investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Following her Trumpian values, Steele voted no to recommend that the House of Representatives find (recently arrested) Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr., in contempt of Congress.

Extreme conservative. Steele just voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022; the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022; the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act; the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act; the Federal Reserve Racial and Economic Equity Act; and the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.

You want extreme? Steele voted AGAINST the Protecting Our Kids Act.

She apparently likes high fuel prices voting no for the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act.

More extreme. She voted against helping moms and children, voting no for the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, she is against firefighters voting no on the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act of 2022 and restaurants, voting no for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act. of 2021.

She also voted no to lowering the cost of insulin and helping the USPS.

Finally, Steele is so extreme that she voted against the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and Protect Our Democracy Act.

See Steele’s voting record.

It is really a shame when incompetent editors don’t do their job and fact-check letters to the editor, and during an election year no less

Was it negligence or on purpose?