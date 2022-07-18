Man Burned in House Fire In Cerritos

Click on picture to see video.

July 18, 2022 ~ A house fire erupted in Cerritos on Saturday July 16, gutting the house, while a contractor trying to save a family member was severely burned.

The house is located at 11302 Lucas Lane north of the 91 freeway between Pioneer and Studebaker Rd; records show the home is owned by Brian and Jennifer Kang, who is related to former ABCUSD Trustee James Kang.

According to witnesses, Kang’s contractor, Abel Herrera, who saved Kang’s son William and tried to put out the fire, was severely injured/burned.

The fire is currently under investigation.

A gofundme page has been set up for the Herrera family.