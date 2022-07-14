Dog treats recalled nationwide after testing finds Salmonella

July 13, 2022 ~ Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products because of potential Salmonella contamination.

On July 6, 2022, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services that a sample they collected tested positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The products were distributed June 8-22, 2022. These products were packaged in branded plastic bags in carboard master cases and shipped primarily to warehouses located in California, Minnesota, North Carolina and Rhode Island. Products are then shipped nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.

Recalled products:

Product Size UPC Batch No. Exp Dates Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 1 oz 8 50025 54628 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54611 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 10 oz 8 50025 54610 2 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54682 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 4 oz 8 60001 92832 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 8 oz 8 60001 92833 4 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

As of the posting of this recall, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should return or dispose of it.

About Salmonella infections in humans

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has come in contact with any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.