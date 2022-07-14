Baby Diaper Giveaway in Hawaiian Gardens

By Tammye McDuff

July 14, 2022 ~ The city of Hawaiian Gardens’ HG Cares, in participation with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, is holding a Diaper Giveaway Thursday, July 21 at 4:00 pm in the Robert E. Lee Center located at 21815 Pioneer Boulevard in Hawaiian Gardens.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 families experience a diaper need. The network reports that babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks and are less likely to be accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work. Federal assistance programs do not currently provide adequate funds for buying diapers.

Worse, they cannot be bought with funds given through nutrition programs.

“Some families that we serve may be on the California Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance for purchasing food for low-income California residents, but may not be able to afford diapers or wipes,” said Food Bank Agency Relations, Product Donations Director, Liz Cervantes.

The Baby Diaper Giveaway is on a first come – first serve basis, and only sizes three to six are available.

Since the Food Bank received a $2.5 million grant through the California Department of Social Services, over 80,000 households in Los Angeles County have received diapers through this program.

Initially, the Food Bank was working directly with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and supported them through 15 sites in the County before the pandemic forced sites to adapt to a virtual platform.

There are currently 53 partner agencies participating in this program with the Food Bank. The Food Bank is working on expanding the program within the agency network of over 700 organizations.

You must register at hgcity.org; no walk-ups will be allowed.