Montebello Unified School District is Hiring!

July 13, 2022~In partnership with the Board of Education, the Montebello Unified School District, under the direction of the Personnel Commission, Chairman Sheraly Khwaja, Vice-Chair Yvette Fimbres, and the Honorable Leonard M. Narumi, is pleased to announce that the Classified Human Resources Office will be accepting applications for clerical positions (Office Assistants), entry level Bus Drivers and Custodians, Nutrition Services Assistants (Cafeteria Workers), Yard Supervision Aides and Instructional Assistants (Teacher Aides). For those working more than four hours per day for a week over the course of an academic year and meeting certain criteria, the District offers a wide range of benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, and for those who qualify, a Summer Savings programs and membership in the Public Employees Retirement System.

So, if you, a family number or friends need a part-time or full-time job, on a substitutional, limited term, or even permanent basis, the District is actively recruiting to fill these positions and has a wide range of employment opportunities across a broad spectrum of other job classifications. The District has positions in Accounting, Finance, Payroll, Human Resources, Facilities, Maintenance and Operations, Procurement and Logistics, Transportation, including Vehicle Maintenance and Repair. In addition to the Departments, the District also has positions offered at 17 elementary, 6 intermediate, and 4 high school sites including adult school sites. Most importantly, the District has positions in Bell Gardens, Commerce, East Los Angeles, Montebello, Monterey Park, and Pico Rivera serving students of all ages inside each of our local communities.

Public employment allows applicants to serve their communities and earn the rewards of committed and dedicated public service. Entry level salaries are competitive, allow for up to six steps of salary increases with vesting retirement benefits over time and earning longevity bonuses of up to thousands of dollars depending on the number of years. Many employees who have been with the District for 25, 30, or even 35 years all earn generous retirement packages, including their longevity bonuses, because the public takes care of those who take care of the children and students of the District through education and training.

The District has to educate and care for over 20,000 students with personnel situated at well over thirty sites including twenty-eight educational institutions and a handful of satellite facilities. The MUSD has over 3,000 employees including certificated and classified employees, and is currently encouraging applicants from its communities to reach out and lend a hand in the development and education of all concerned.

The District also employs certified administrators, counselors, nurses, psychologists, and general and special education teachers. The District provides employment opportunities in accordance with federal and state law.

On behalf of the Board of Education, Superintendent, and the Office of the Personnel Commission, those involved with Human Resources are opening the doors for applicants to rush in and take advantage of employment opportunities especially as we welcome the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year. Help guide and raise a child with the promise of education and you will elevate yourself as a natural result. Join the team!

Apply on line at: https://www.montebello.k12.ca.us or please contact the Montebello Unified School District by calling or visiting:

Office of Certificated Personnel and

Office of Classified Personnel

123 S. Montebello Boulevard

Montebello, California 90640

323/887-7927

323/887-7926