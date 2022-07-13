Bridge Publications Spring Cleanup in Commerce

July 13, 2022

HMG-CN Staff Report

Bridge Publications spring cleanup brought the community together for an afternoon dedicated to caring for the environment.

Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility and publisher of L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works, organized and carried out a clean-up with other members of the Commerce community.

Vice Mayor of the City of Commerce Mr. Hugo Argumedo joined the initiative, not only coordinating supplies for the clean-up and a city dumpster, but also volunteering to help clean the streets.

The Maravilla Foundation brought a force of volunteers who lent their muscle and trucks and energetically worked alongside Bridge Publications and other volunteers, shoveling, picking up and hauling trash.

Other local companies and organizations contributed to the effort with supplies and volunteers. Among them were 4Earth Farms, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and The Tree People.

The volunteers advanced in a single team, covering an entire city block, while a patrol vehicle from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department escorted the team, lending safety and support.

All and all, the team collected and properly disposed of 81 fifty-five-gallon bags of trash, 3 TV frames, 7 tires, 2 shopping carts, 1 couch, bookshelves, bed frames and a canoe.

Bridge Publications acknowledges everyone involved in working to beautify Commerce.

CANOE? Some of the trash picked up included 2 shopping carts, 1 couch, bookshelves, bed frames…… and a canoe.