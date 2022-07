Breaking: ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu Resigns

HMG-CN Staff Report

July 13, 2022 ~ HMG-CN has learned that long-time ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu has resigned her position effective this week. The ABCUSD Board will hold a special meeting Monday to honor her years of service and commitment to the children, parents, and staff of the ABCUSD.

HMG-CN has been told that the ABC Board will accept applications from current eligible employees while also conducting an outside search using an employment agency.