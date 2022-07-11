18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New COVID Deaths in L.A. County Since Saturday

Public Health Reports 18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

18,158 New COVID-19 cases (3,178,242 cases to date) Monday 7/11 – 3,710 Sunday 7/10 – 6,099 Saturday 7/9 – 8,349

39 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,451 deaths to date) Monday 7/11 – 9 Sunday 7/10 – 12 Saturday 7/9 – 18

Hospitalization numbers are unavailable due to the delay in reporting from the California Department of Public Health

More than 12,234,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days M 7/11 Su 7/10 Sa 7/9 F 7/8 Th 7/7 W 7/6 Tu 7/5 Daily new cases 3,710* 6,099* 8,349 6,416 5,316 4,879 2,945* Daily deaths 9* 12* 18 18 13 14 10* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases N/A** 1,014 1,021 989 920 886 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 14.8% 14.8% 15.1% 15.6% 15.4% 14.9% 14.5%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting.

**Hospital numbers are currently unavailable due to the delay in weekend reporting from the State