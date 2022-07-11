18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New COVID Deaths in L.A. County Since Saturday

Public Health Reports 18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
M
7/11
|
Su
7/10
|
Sa
7/9
|
F
7/8
|
Th
7/7
|
W
7/6
|
Tu
7/5
|
Daily new cases
|
3,710*
|
6,099*
|
8,349
|
6,416
|
5,316
|
4,879
|
2,945*
|
Daily deaths
|
9*
|
12*
|
18
|
18
|
13
|
14
|
10*
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
N/A**
|
1,014
|
1,021
|
989
|
920
|
886
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
14.8%
|
14.8%
|
15.1%
|
15.6%
|
15.4%
|
14.9%
|
14.5%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting.
**Hospital numbers are currently unavailable due to the delay in weekend reporting from the State