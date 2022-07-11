      ____________________________ RATES       _______________________________ RATES ________________________

Socialize

18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New COVID Deaths in L.A. County Since Saturday

Public Health Reports 18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 18,158 New COVID-19 cases (3,178,242 cases to date)
    • Monday 7/11 – 3,710
    • Sunday 7/10 – 6,099
    • Saturday 7/9 – 8,349
  • 39 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,451 deaths to date)
    • Monday 7/11 – 9
    • Sunday 7/10 – 12
    • Saturday 7/9 – 18
  • Hospitalization numbers are unavailable due to the delay in reporting from the California Department of Public Health
  • More than 12,234,000 individuals tested; 23% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

M

7/11

Su

7/10

Sa

7/9

F

7/8

Th

7/7

W

7/6

Tu

7/5

Daily new cases

 

3,710*

6,099*

8,349

6,416

5,316

4,879

2,945*

Daily deaths

 

9*

12*

18

18

13

14

10*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

N/A**

1,014

1,021

989

920

886

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

14.8%

14.8%

15.1%

15.6%

15.4%

14.9%

14.5%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting.

**Hospital numbers are currently unavailable due to the delay in weekend reporting from the State

Have a comment?