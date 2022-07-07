Supervisor Janice Hahn Invites Public to Philippine-American Friendship Day Celebration in Cerritos

Event takes place at same park where Anti-Asian Hate mural was unveiled in wake of an attack on local Filipino resident

Cerritos, CA—Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is inviting the public to join her at LA County’s largest Philippine American Friendship Day celebration this Saturday, July 9, at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos. Hahn is the event’s lead sponsor and will deliver the keynote address during the event’s program.

“LA County is home to the largest population of Filipino-Americans in the nation and Saturday is an opportunity to celebrate Filipino culture and lift up the many ways this community has made our county and our country a better place,” said Hahn. “Bring your family and friends to Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos this Saturday and enjoy a day of fun performances, great food, and community.”

The event is hosted by the National Federation of Filipino American Federation Associations of Greater Los Angeles and will feature live performances, remarks by elected officials, food vendors, workshops, and a morning Zumba class.

Last June, Knabe Community Regional Park was the site of an attack on 70-year-old Filipino resident, Cesar Ochano. Ochano said that he and his wife were walking in the park when a white man approached the couple and said they “do not belong here” and told them to “go back to [their] country.” When Ochano and his wife tried to leave, the man followed them to their car. The man pulled open Echano’s car door and punched him in the face.

In August, Supervisor Hahn and local leaders unveiled an Anti-Asian Hate mural on the side of the park’s community center. The mural, by artist MariNaomi is meant to shed light on the AAPI experience and promote a pathway to support, understanding, and safety.

What: Philippine American Friendship Day

When: Sat, July 9, 2022 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Don Knabe Community Regional Park | 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, Cerritos