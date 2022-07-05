NATIONALIZE GAS COMPANIES: Average Gas Price July 2021 In L.A. Was $4.31; U.S., $3.12



July 5, 2022 ~ Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $6.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,135 stations in Los Angeles. Prices in Los Angeles are 7.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.93/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Los Angeles was priced at $5.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $7.39/g, a difference of $1.80/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $5.29/g while the highest was $9.72/g, a difference of $4.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Los Angeles and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $4.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $6.16/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $6.23/g.

Orange County- $6.20/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $6.26/g.

Ventura- $6.25/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $6.33/g.