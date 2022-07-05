FULLERTON TO RECEIVE MILLIONS IN STATE EARMARKS

The City of Fullerton will receive several state earmarks in the upcoming budget cycle. Through the efforts of Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Fullerton will receive $6 million for the Fullerton Navigation & Recuperative Care Center at 3535 West Commonwealth Avenue. The 150-bed navigation and recuperative care center provides in-house medical workers and case managers to offer wraparound care for those experiencing homelessness. The $6 million secured can be used to ensure longevity in programming, purchase of property, or operational expenses related to homeless and support services.

In addition, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva has secured $2 million for the Women’s Transitional Living Center in Fullerton for those affected by domestic violence and human trafficking. The Center provides comprehensive services from a residential program, a children’s program, a crisis hotline, and prevention and advocacy education.

The City is also set to benefit from an $8 million earmark, secured through Senator Josh Newman, to sustain and expand the regional North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative. In 2017, Newman secured the original state budget grant of $20 million that created the Collaborative and provided funding for its first four years. The Collaborative originally began with 6 North Orange County cities and was subsequently expanded to 11. Across the region, public safety officials have developed highly effective partnerships with more than 40 community-based organizations, collaborating on strategy, sharing resources, and responding to community needs.

The continued funding included in California’s Budget Act of 2022 will enable the Collaborative to expand programming to address youth violence prevention and intervention in K-12 schools, promote and enhance the successful reentry of offenders into the community, and address homeless outreach and intervention efforts.

“Senator Josh Newman and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva have been steadfast in their efforts to secure funding for Fullerton,” said Mayor Fred Jung. “Their passion for our community and commitment to tackle tough issues should be commended and is greatly appreciated by this Council and our community as a whole.”

“I am grateful for our partnership with both Senator Newman and Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva in securing much needed funding to address homelessness and domestic violence in our community,” said City Manager Eric Levitt. “I would also like to express gratitude to Mayor Fred Jung, who was instrumental in collaborating with Senator Newman and Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva, and to our Police Department who has been integral in ensuring the continued success of the North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative.”