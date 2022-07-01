Pico Rivera a Big Winner, Will Receive Millions From State Budget; Other Cites & Organizations Get $$$$







July 1, 2022~Through the efforts of Asm. Lisa Calderon, Sen. Bob Archuleta, and City Staff led by City Manager Steve Carmona, Pico Rivera will receive a whopping $17 million in state earmarks in the upcoming budget cycle.

According to the state numbers online, only the city of Los Angeles (1) and Long Beach (2) received more earmarks.

$8.5 million is targeted for the renovation of Rio Hondo Park, another $8.5 million will help renovate the Smith Park Aquatics Center.

“Senator Archuleta and Assemblywoman Calderon fought hard to secure funding for Pico Rivera, and Rep. [Linda] Sanchez and Supervisor [Janice] Hahn also helped,” said Mayor Dr. Monica Sanchez. “Their commitment should be commended and is greatly appreciated by our council and our community.”

HMG-CN read through the listing of funds and found other local cities and organizations receiving funds:

$2,100,000 to the City of Bellflower for the Bellflower Youth & Senior Center.

$2,000,000 to the City of Bell Gardens for the Regional Aquatic Center at John Anson Ford Park.

$3,000,000 to the City of Downey for the New Downey Family YMCA.

$200,000 to the City of Lakewood for the Lakewood Family YMCA Capital Improvements.

$2,900,000 to the City of Lakewood for the Lakewood Equestrian Center improvement project.

$2,750,000 to the City of La Mirada for the Behringer Park Athletic Field Renovations.

$10,200,000 to the City of Long Beach for the East Long Beach El Dorado Park improvements.

$1,600,000 to the City of Long Beach for the completion of the El Dorado Regional Park Youth softball and baseball fields.

$1,600,000 to the City of Long Beach for the Stearns Park softball and baseball field improvements.

$5,200,000 to the City of Long Beach for the Wrigley Greenbelt restoration and Multi-Service Center expansion and improvements.

$1,500,000 to the City of Maywood for the Riverfront Park Renovation Project.

$2,100,000 to the City of Montebello for the Downtown Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Project.

$1,300,000 to the City of Lynwood for the Fernwood Avenue Park Project.

$900,000 to the City of Lynwood for the Urban Bike Trails and Water Quality Improvements project.

$2,000,000 to the City of Paramount for the West Santa Ana Branch Bikeway Project.

$8,500,000 for the City of Pico Rivera for the renovation of Rio Hondo Park.

$8,500,000 to the City of Pico Rivera for the Smith Park Aquatics Center Renovation

$500,000 to the City of Redondo Beach for the Homeless Courts Program to continue their homeless court program, which helps participants into housing and provides them with services that facilitate stabilization, such as mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, and access to job training.

$5,000,000 to the City of Signal Hill for the renovation of the Signal Hill outdoor amphitheater.

$2,000,000 to the City of South Gate for Hollydale Regional Park improvements.

$6,700,000 to the City of Los Angeles for the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the battleship USS Iowa.

$2,500,000 to the County of Los Angeles for the Conga Kids: “Discover the Diaspora” Assembly Program; Expansion of Conga Kids’ Premier Residency Programs in the County of Los Angeles; evaluation and curriculum development with UCLA-Luskin School of Social Welfare.

(5) To be allocated by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy as follows:

(A) $1,500,000 to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy for La Vina: Trail Completion – Altadena.

and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC) for Clara Oaks to purchase 100 acres of open space in Claremont.

(B) $3,800,000 to the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy for the walking trail along the San Gabriel River to the Pacific Ocean.

$15,000,000 for the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC)

$15,000,000 for the Southeast Los Angeles Cultural Center Project.

$5,000,000 to Discovery Cube Los Angeles for the Sustainability Park Project.

$10,000,000 to Discovery Cube Orange County to purchase property adjacent to the science museum and nearby Santiago Creek for construction of an open-air, hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education) Center.

$600,000 to the Cerritos Community College District for one-time support for the Student Transit Fare-less System Initiative – Cerritos College.

$5,000,000 to the California Science Center Foundation for the Air and Space Center.

$4,000,000 to the City of Los Angeles for the Griffith Park Active Transportation, Safety, and Facility Infrastructure Improvements.

$20,000,000 to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) for capital costs for Los Angeles Welcome Center for Immigrants and Refugees and a Home for The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

$10,000,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health for the support of the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) program, Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams, and Haven Hills expansion.