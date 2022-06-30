SCOTUS Just Killed the Planet! 🌎

HMG-CN

June 30, 2022~Many experts are warning that climate change will now be accelerated due to the idiotic conservative SCOTUS who just rule the EPA cannot regulate power companies.

It just shows the corruption of the court, they did not need to take out the case, and many power companies were against the case arguing for regulation. So all of you voted conservative thank you very much for burning the planet.

There was already a transition occurring in the industry but the six bozos just killed it.

POTUS is now looking at the opinion and ways to get around this highly questionable decision by a bunch of old people who could give a shit about the planet.