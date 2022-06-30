Joint Statement by SoCal Local Filipino American Officials Regarding the Passing of Duarte Mayor Pro Tem and former Mayor Tzeitel Paras Caracci

June 30, 2022~As a joint body of Filipino American local elected and appointed officials from Southern California, we are saddened to hear of the passing of a great trailblazer and community leader, Mayor Pro Tem and Former Mayor Tzeitel Paras Caracci. As the longest sitting United States Filipino American municipal elected official in office, Mayor Pro Tem Paras Carracci served her community honorably for 21 years. She served as an inspiration to her city and the Filipino American community. Her enthusiastic desire to serve others was inspirational to all of us. We will miss her as our fellow kababayan, but her legacy will live on. Our deepest condolences to the Parras Caracci family and the City of Duarte.”
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama
Councilmember
City of Cerritos, CA
Mark Pulido
Mayor, Ret.
City of Cerritos, CA
Melissa Ramoso
Mayor
City of Artesia, CA
Dr. Victor Manalo
Mayor, Ret.
City of Artesia, CA
Jed Leano
Councilmember
City of Claremont, CA
Sonny Santa Ines
Mayor Pro Tem
City of Bellflower, CA
Ariel Pe
Vice Mayor
City of Lakewood, CA
Rachelle Arizmendi
Councilmember
City of Sierra Madre, CA
Arleen Bocatija Rojas
Councilmember
City of Carson, CA
Evelyn G. Zneimer
Councilmember
City of South Pasadena, CA
Lynda P. Johnson
Councilmember
City of Cerritos, CA
Thomas Small
Mayor, Ret.
Culver City, CA
Gloria Perlas Pulido
Commissioner
City of Cerritos, CA
Michelle Guerrero
Commissioner
City of Cerritos, CA
Arnel Dino
Commissioner
City of Fullerton, CA
Marissa Castro-Salvati
Commissioner, Ret.
City of Los Angeles, CA