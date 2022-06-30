Joint Statement by SoCal Local Filipino American Officials Regarding the Passing of Duarte Mayor Pro Tem and former Mayor Tzeitel Paras Caracci

Tzeitel Paras Caracci

June 30, 2022~As a joint body of Filipino American local elected and appointed officials from Southern California, we are saddened to hear of the passing of a great trailblazer and community leader, Mayor Pro Tem and Former Mayor Tzeitel Paras Caracci. As the longest sitting United States Filipino American municipal elected official in office, Mayor Pro Tem Paras Carracci served her community honorably for 21 years. She served as an inspiration to her city and the Filipino American community. Her enthusiastic desire to serve others was inspirational to all of us. We will miss her as our fellow kababayan, but her legacy will live on. Our deepest condolences to the Parras Caracci family and the City of Duarte.”

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Councilmember

City of Cerritos, CA

Mark Pulido

Mayor, Ret.

City of Cerritos, CA

Melissa Ramoso

Mayor

City of Artesia, CA

Dr. Victor Manalo

Mayor, Ret.

City of Artesia, CA

Jed Leano

Councilmember

City of Claremont, CA

Sonny Santa Ines

Mayor Pro Tem

City of Bellflower, CA

Ariel Pe

Vice Mayor

City of Lakewood, CA

Rachelle Arizmendi

Councilmember

City of Sierra Madre, CA

Arleen Bocatija Rojas

Councilmember

City of Carson, CA

Evelyn G. Zneimer

Councilmember

City of South Pasadena, CA

Lynda P. Johnson

Councilmember

City of Cerritos, CA

Thomas Small

Mayor, Ret.

Culver City, CA

Gloria Perlas Pulido

Commissioner

City of Cerritos, CA

Michelle Guerrero

Commissioner

City of Cerritos, CA

Arnel Dino

Commissioner

City of Fullerton, CA

Marissa Castro-Salvati

Commissioner, Ret.

City of Los Angeles, CA