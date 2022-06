Cerritos Meet and Greet Congressional and State Senate Candidates Jay Chen and Kim Carr

CERRITOS RESIDENTS gathered on June 25 at the home of Karen Wilson for a meet and greet with Kim Carr, running for State Senate District 36 and Jay Chen, running for the 45th Congressional District (both seen center 2nd row). Elected officials attending were Ernie Nishi and Olga Rios ABC School Board; Ali Taj, Artesia City Councilman, and members of the Hubert Humphrey Democrat Club.