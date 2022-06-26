Audit Slams Bellflower Unified, Finds a Massive $83 Million in Reserve While Administration Neglects Students

June 26, 2022, 1:08 p.m.

By Brian Hews

An audit by the state of California has found what can be only described as complete incompetence and negligence by both Bellflower Unified School District’s (BUSD) administration and board, their actions creating a perfect storm of mismanagement encompassing the superintendent’s failure to communicate the financial situation of the district coupled with a board that has abandoned their oversight responsibilities.

Questions will swirl asking why BUSD has amassed and ignored an unheard of $83 million in reserve for 2020–21, far exceeding the state’s minimum amount, which is between three and ten percent of the district’s budget while systematically neglecting students and staff.

The current Superintendent at BUSD is Tracy McSparren, who was hired in mid 2018. The current board is President Renita Armstrong, Vice President Richard Downing, Clerk Mayra Garza, and Board Members Dr. Sue ElHessen and Rev. Tomas Ivens.

The audit findings were a top-to-bottom condemnation that call into question Superintendent McSparren’s capabilities and ethics and could lead to the board asking for her resignation and that of the CFO, Sulema Holguin.

Some of the mismanagement included:

1. Lack of communication with the board

2. Not complying with transparency laws

3. Not spending what was budgeted

4. Not consistently provided required services and support to students with disabilities

5. Depriving students of their rights to access equal education

6. Not adequately mitigating disruptions caused by the pandemic

7. Graduating students not prepared for college or careers.

In addition, McSparren’s office went along with trying to hide the incompetence, refusing to respond to public records and, when the office complied, submitting documents late, a violation of California’s Public Records Act.

Not to be outdone, the audit cited instances where the board violated state laws, failing to “report out” [disclose] required information discussed during closed sessions to the public, a violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act, which governs open meetings for local government bodies.

Where Was BUSD’s Chief Financial Officer Sulema Holguin?

BUSD parents will be shocked to learn that the district “consistently” spent less than what was approved by the board in its annual budget for students, shocked again that no alarms went off inside the BUSD Board Room to correct the situation.

BUSD has the fiduciary duty to allocate and spend public funds.

If the board had delved into the numbers, they would have found that the district spent from 9 percent to 31 percent less than it budgeted in each of the last six fiscal years.

They did not have to look far for proof of damage. BUSD’s student scores on the most recent available statewide math tests were below California’s average. Further, the California Department of Education’s website indicated that 61 percent of BUSD’s graduating students were not prepared for college or careers.

Ordered to Hide Inadequacies and Cheat the Public?

The examination found that the district did not respond to thirty percent of the public records request received in 2021; when BUSD did respond, they were not timely or worse, were incomplete, all violations of the California Public Records Act and a strong indication the BUSD was attempting to hide information.

In addition, BUSD often did not report out of closed session required information to the public and did not post notices informing the public could where they could review crucial documents before public meetings; both are violations of state law.

But the most egregious violations, abuses that could trigger a class action lawsuit, is that BUSD has not consistently provided required services and support to students with disabilities.

Under state law, a district receiving funds for students with documented disabilities must use the funds that year; according to the report, BUSD was not spending the money targeted for those students.

As evidence, Administrative Hearings by the Department of General Services decided fifteen cases involving complaints with BUSD in the past five years—higher than other school districts that serve more students with disabilities.

In fourteen of the fifteen complaints involving BUSD, it was ruled that the district did not comply with one or more areas of special education law. One of the worst violations involved not performing evaluations to determine whether students required special education services when it had evidence that such evaluations were warranted.

The report also found that BUSD did not change services or make accommodations for struggling students to access their education and did not include measurable goals in students’ special education programs.

The audit included several recommendations and can be found here.

The state audit slammed the BUSD Superintendent and Board for complete ethical lapses and negligence, but there were others involved in the malfeasance….stay tuned.