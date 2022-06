RIGHT ON! Euros Say FUCK OFF to Golfers Who Joined LIV

Yeah go play in Saudi Arabia Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka. SLOW Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau..the European tour banned all of you greedy players who competed in the Bone Saw Tour from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open. HA HA!

Here’s to banning them from all others, don’t need them, plenty of other great players to watch.

The ET also fined them each 120,000 dollars, not near enough for the shortsighted money grabbing assholes.