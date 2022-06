The U.S. Has Three SCOTUS Justices That Perjured Themselves

June 24, 2021

Today SCOTUS wiped out 50 years of precedence and overruled Roe V. Wade. Remember that the three new justices UNDER OATH said that Roe should not be overturned.

Perjury, plain and simple.

Get out and vote November, no excuse now, elections have consequences.