Lakewood Regional Celebrates 50 Years of Community Service

LAKEWOOD MAYOR Steve Croft said about LRMC, “You have been our community’s saving grace, and I applaud you for being our heroes.” The hospital is a 172-bed acute care facility specializes as a primary stroke center with award-winning heart care services, 24-hour emergency care, bloodless medical care, surgery and urgent care.

By Tammye McDuff

June 24, 2022~For the past 50 years, Lakewood Regional Medical Center has been an integral part of the city of Lakewood and surrounding communities.

The hospital is a 172-bed acute care facility specializing as a primary stroke center with award-winning heart care services, 24-hour emergency care, bloodless medical care, surgery and urgent care.

Most recently, the hospital received the designation as a primary stroke center for Los Angeles County, receiving this designation for its highly specialized capabilities with neurological diseases.

The staff and medical team accomplished this success while caring for patients during CoVID, a testament to their commitment to advancing healthcare.

The past two years during the pandemic took the hospital on a journey they never imagined.

The team stepped up to do what they do best and provide exceptional care, serving hundreds with the virus through dedication and commitment.

Over the last half-century, staff and physicians have attained the impossible while remaining devoted to personal care.

A celebration was held on June 9 to recognize 50 years of service. These years have included facility renovations and aesthetic upgrades, new technology, and recruitment of brilliant new leaders, professional staff and physicians, all while celebrating a grand legacy and building a firm foundation.

Lakewood Regional Chief of Staff Dr. Eric Cheung complimented the administration, “Fifty years is a brave milestone. Medicine has changed and improved over the last half-century. It has brought us the first artificial heart, advances in imaging, robotics in surgery, and the ability to restore sight to blind eyes and target treatments for numerous diseases. Over the next fifty years, medicine will continue to advance, and I am proud of this hospital and administration. They have managed to thrive during the pandemic.”

Lakewood Regional Medical Center Governing Board Chair and newly re-elected mayor of Lakewood Steve Croft awarded the hospital with a certificate of excellence saying, “The city has had a long and profitable partnership with Lakewood Regional Medical Center. They have served the community and surrounding areas with care and commitment. The hospital not only cares for our residents but also serves as the city’s major employer. You have been our community’s saving grace, and I applaud you for being our heroes.”