Metro Approves $30M for Projects in Hahn’s Fourth District

List includes Bellflower, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier, among others.

By Brian Hews

The Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors approved $30 million in new funding for transportation infrastructure projects across Supervisor Janice Hahn’s Fourth District.

“Today the Metro Board of Directors unanimously approved $30 million in new funding for projects in cities across my district that will reduce congestion, improve air quality, and make our streets safer,” said Supervisor Hahn. “The dollars will help fund projects in cities from Commerce to Pico Rivera to Long Beach, for initiatives that will address traffic congestion hot spots, plant new trees, improve streets and sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists, and make freeway on- and off-ramps safer. LA County residents voted to tax themselves because they wanted to see big investments in our transportation infrastructure, and now we are putting those tax dollars to work.”

The cities/entities and projects receiving funding in Supervisorial District 4 are:

Bellflower: (a) $850,000 for traffic signal upgrades on Foster Road and (b) $57,041 to acquire easements for Lakewood arterial improvements

Commerce: $2,230,000 to fully fund pre-construction work for future improvements to Slauson Avenue

Pico Rivera: (a) $2,697,000 to fully fund the Pico Rivera Regional Bikeway and (b) $3,769,267 to begin environmental and design work on the Washington Boulevard bridge reconstruction (total project cost: $33.15 million)

Santa Fe Springs: $430,000 to fully fund improvements to the intersection of Valley View Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue (total project cost: $1.25 million)

Whittier & Pico Rivera: $500,000 to finish pre-construction on the I-605/Beverly Boulevard interchange (total project cost: $27 million)

Huntington Park: $700,000 to fully fund congestion relief efforts on Slauson Avenue (total project cost: $4.9 million)

Long Beach: $13,668,000: for the city’s Artesia “Great Streets” project (total project cost: $35.2 million)

Port of Los Angeles: $5,125,000 to construct safety improvements to the SR-47 on-/off-ramps at Harbor Boulevard (total project cost: $46.4 million)