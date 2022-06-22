State Senator Archuleta Maintains Lead, Other Races
30th Senate
In LA County:
D-BOB ARCHULETA 36.26% 40,068
R-MITCH CLEMMONS 32.43% 35,836
The remaining candidates are Democrats which bodes well for Archuleta
In Red OC
MITCH CLEMMONS (REP)
50.97% 5,289
BOB ARCHULETA (DEM)
29.00% 3,009
Arhuleta-45, 357
Clemmons-38,845
45th Asm.
IN LAC
JAY F. CHEN, 54.90%, 6,551
R-MICHELLE STEEL, 39.91%, 4,762
Red OC
MICHELLE STEEL, 60,772, 49.03%
JAY F. CHEN , 52,091, 42.02%
Steele- 65,534
Chen- 56,852
42 Asm. – Long Beach Mary Robert Garcia maintains a 20,000 vote lead over Republican John Briscoe, behind Briscoe is three Democrats which bodes well for Garcia.
64th Asm.– R-Raul Ortiz maintains a lead over county mayor Blanca Pacheco by less than 3000 votes, but the five candidates behind Pacheco or Democrat.
67th Asm. In LA Sharon quicksilver maintains her lead over Yoo by 1,200 votes. In OC, Quirk-Silva maintains a 5,000 vote lead.
Like this:
Like Loading...