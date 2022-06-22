Norwalk Gets a New Sheriff’s Station Captain

Former long-time Norwalk resident Captain Chris Johnson takes command of the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station effective June 12, 2022

Norwalk, CA – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Norwalk City Council was formerly introduced to the new Captain for the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station, Captain Chris Johnson. Captain Johnson was selected as the new Captain of the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station, having served in various leadership positions throughout his career. He took over the helm of the station from former Captain James Tatreau, who served at the station since 2017. Captain Johnson was transferred from the Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station after six years, which serves the areas of Marina del Rey, Santa Monica Bay, Ladera Heights, Windsor Hills, and View Park.

Captain Johnson, a 27-year law enforcement veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is very familiar with the City of Norwalk and the surrounding communities having grown up in the City. He attended New River Elementary School, graduated from Norwalk High School, and previously lived in the City for 25 years. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department, Captain Johnson served as a City of Norwalk Public Safety Officer, he later joined the Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff Trainee in 1995.

“The City Council is delighted that Captain Johnson was named the new Captain of the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “His deep roots in the community will ensure that he has a vested interest in keeping the City of Norwalk and the surrounding areas safe. We are looking forward to continuing our strong working relationship with the Sheriff’s Station with Captain Johnson at the helm.”

Captain Johnson had previously worked at the Norwalk Station as a Sergeant in 2009 serving as a Patrol Sergeant and Summer Crime Enforcement Team Sergeant.

The City of Norwalk would like to thank former Captain James Tatreau, a veteran with the LASD for over 30 years, for his service to the City and the surrounding communities. The City wishes him luck on his new endeavors.

The Norwalk Sheriff’s Station was established in 1926 and provides law enforcement services for the areas of City of Norwalk, City of La Mirada, South Unincorporated Whittier, and East Unincorporated Whittier. Captain Johnson will oversee approximately 236 sworn and civilian personnel and serve a population of roughly 220,000 residents.