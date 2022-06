Pflanzer Takes Lead From Sarega in La Mirada District 2 Race

Pflanzer Takes Lead From Sarega in La Mirada District 2 Race

The new vote counts updated Friday show that Chris Pflanzer leads Andrew Sarega by two votes, 560 to 558.

The three candidates including David Constantine are only separated by 51 votes.

The late count must’ve been vote by mail ballots sent in the day of the election.