Freedom City Church to Host Fourth of July Event at Pico Rivera Sports Arena

Freedom Fest will feature fireworks, a production, live music, food vendors and giveaways.

WHITTIER, Calif. (June 15, 2022) — Freedom City Church (FCC) will hold a July Fourth Freedom Fest event at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena. The family event will feature carnival rides, live music, food vendors, giveaways, a live production and a fireworks show.

“We are beyond excited to be able to host an event of this magnitude,” said Jason Lozano, lead pastor of Freedom City Church. “July Fourth is a special day for our community and our country so to have the opportunity to hold Freedom Fest at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena is a true blessing on so many levels.”

“Our hope is that many families come out to enjoy the festivities as we celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Carnival rides will begin at 2 p.m. and the production and fireworks show will take place at 7 p.m. The entrance fee is $10 and tickets are available to purchase at go2freedomfest.com

For more information visit go2freedomfest.com or check out @go2fcc on Instagram for the latest news.

About Freedom Christian Center: Freedom City Church was established in 2002 by Pastor Jason Lozano and Pastor Liz Lozano in Whittier, California. Freedom has an average combined weekly attendance of 5,000 at their Uptown Whittier location, along with impacting several thousand online members from over 30 countries all over the world. Freedom has been a blessing to the community and has participated in the Love Whittier community movement. Freedom was awarded first place for their Christmas float in the 66th Annual Uptown Whittier Christmas Parade. Freedom Family Groups are held in over 550 homes in the surrounding communities with 3,500 people attending weekly.