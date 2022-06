First female, first LGBTQ L.A. Fire Chief and L.A. Assessor Enjoyed Pride Parade

Enjoying the LA Pride Parade in Hollywood this past Sunday is Kristin M. Crowley, the first female, first LGBTQ and first paramedic to hold the office of LAFD Fire Chief; she is Los Angeles’ 19th Fire Chief. With her is Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang (right) and Ray Vizcarra. Ray and Jeff are married.