Cerritos’ Tyler Hwangbo Serving Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman

Midshipman Tyler Hwangbo, from Cerritos, California, reads a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) brief on the bridge of USS Harry S. Truman (below) during a RAS with USNS Supply. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)