‘Sheep’ fire grows to 1,000 acres, Wrightwood evacuations ordered

June 13, 2022 ~ The Sheep fire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains has scorched at least 990 acres, with part of the town of Wrightwood under mandatory evacuation Sunday evening as hot and windy weather fueled the inferno.

Highway 2 (Angeles Crest Highway) between Highway 138 and Sheep Creek Drive was closed. And communities just to the northwest, including Wildhorse Canyon, were placed under evacuation orders Sunday. The evacuation area later grew to Highway 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Road, and Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Drive. The rest of Wrightwood was under an evacuation warning. Lone Pine Canyon Road later reopened after being closed, officials said.

An evacuation center was set up at Serrano High School at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan, and the Red Cross is on the scene.

An evacuation center for small animals or livestock was established at the Devore Animal Shelter, located 19777 Shelter Way, county officials said. Evacuees were asked to call the San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control in advance at 1-800-472-5609.

The fire grew rapidly throughout the day Sunday and remained at 5% containment into the evening. Earlier that morning, it had burned just 45 acres.

Due to the fires and lack of power, Mountain High’s North Resort will not open tomorrow 6/13 and will remain closed until conditions permit. This applies to all camping, dining, disc golf, and nature hikes. Stay safe and stay tuned for further details. #wrightwood #sheepfire

“We have erratic and strong-blowing north-east winds,” Dierkes said.

All day, the fire had been burning away from the town of Wrightwood, located in a forested area of the San Gabriel Mountains straddling Highway 2 a few miles west of Highway 138. Fire officials said the blaze was advancing toward Desert Front Road.

There is a mandatory evacuation order in place for residents living in the community of Wrightwood. The evacuation order is for Highway 2 to Mesquite St from Hwy138 to Sand Canyon. #SheepFire pic.twitter.com/wLXazx0Zuy

By the afternoon, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said it was evacuating residents living along Desert Front. Wrightwood residents were warned they might have to evacuate, too.

EVACUATION ORDER for the Desert Front area north of Wrightwood. Law Enforcement going door to door for impacted area.