Hahn Pursues New Gun Violence Prevention Policies for LA County

June 13, 2022~Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is pursuing strengthening gun violence prevention policies for LA County. The Board of Supervisors will vote on her motion (Item 16) tomorrow during their regular board meeting.

“We are seeing kids marching in the streets because they are scared of being shot in their classrooms,” said Supervisor Hahn. “The bipartisan deal on gun control reached over the weekend in the Senate is a sign of progress and I hope we see meaningful federal action soon– but we shouldn’t stop there. There are measures we can enact here at the local level that can save lives and that is what I want to do.”

The motion, authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis, asks the County’s legal counsel to report back to the Board with a list of potential regulations to strengthen gun control measures and enhance the efficiency of regulations that already exist. Among other thing, Hahn will ask for counsel to examine the following potential regulations for unincorporated Los Angeles County:

Raising the age to purchase long guns (rifles and shotguns) to 21

Banning the sale of 0.5 caliber handguns

Enacting a safe storage ordinance similar to the City of LA’s

Adopting buffer zones near schools where gun vendor cannot operate

Enhanced firearm and ammunition dealer requirements

Prohibiting people who are on the no-fly list from buying

What: Supervisors Vote on Hahn Gun Control Motion (Item 16)

When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Meeting begins at 9:30am

Where: Live Broadcast of Board meeting can be accessed here: http://bos.lacounty.gov/Live-Broadcast