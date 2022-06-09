Summit of the Americas Will Close Areas in Long Beach Port

A memo was sent to HMG-CN from the Int’l Longshore and Warehouse Union:

Closures will occur Friday, June 10 from 8 AM to 1 PM due to the visiting dignitaries attending the Summit of the America’s.

The Captain of the Port has enacted a security zone traffic closure, the channel will be closed from the Vincent Thomas Bridge to the south end. The bridge itself may be subject to closure.

Both the Henry Ford in Long Beach International Gateway bridges will remain open .

Individuals working in terminals in the channel are subject to searches. There will be an enhanced presence of security at Evergreen do not be alarmed. The US Coast Guard, port police, and federal agencies will be present in the channel and on terminals in that restricted area.