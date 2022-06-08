Los Angles Election Results… ESPN Style

June 8, 2022

In Commerce embattled Councilman Leonard Mendoza lost; first place was Mireya Garcia followed by Kevin Lainez and Ivan Altamirano.

In La Mirada, only 24 votes separate first place Andrew Sarega from Chris Pflanzer; Sarega has been on the council for eight years only garnering 296 votes.

Little Lake School District passed its bond.

Huntington Park-KARINA MACIAS 43.42%. MANUEL “MANNY” AVILA 37.20%

Lakewood- Todd Rodgers, Steve Croft, Casandra Chase took the gold, thankful for gerrymandering new districts.

Southgate wants an elected City Clerk, not appointed.

The LBPT will do a fine job reporting Long Beach races….likewise with the LA Times for LA races

Biggest no surprise of the election- Bass and Big Bucks Caruso in a runoff, Caruso spending $430 per vote.

Now for ESPN style….

French Laundry Newsom won as governor; D-Kunalakis won as lieutenant governor; Shirley Weber walked away as Secretary of State; Lahnee Chen and Malia Cohen will be in a runoff for controller; Fiona Mah took the treasurer spot; D-Rob Bonta took the attorney general spot; D-Ricardo Lara will be in a runoff with R-Marc Levine as insurance commissioner.

D-Alex Padilla won full terms senator and the unexpired term.

Republican Jay Obernolte won the 23rd district; Democrat Julia Brownley won the 26 district; Republican Mike Garcia and Democrat Kristy Smith will be in a runoff for the 27th district; D-Judy Chu won the 28th district; Tony Cardenas a democrat won the 29th district; Democratic Adam Schiff walked away with the 30th district.

Democrat Grace Napolitano won the 31st district; Democrat Brad Sherman 32nd district; Democrat Jimmy Gomez got a win in the 34th district; D-Norma J Torres 35 district; D-Ted Lieu slammed opponents in the 36 district.

D’s-Sydney Kamnager and Jan Perry will be in a runoff for the 37th district; D-Linda Sanchez won the 38th district.

D-Robert Garcia a democrat will be in a runoff with John Briscoe a republican for the 42nd St.

D-Maxine Waters won the 43rd district; D-Nannete Barragan won the 44th ; D-Jay Chen won the 45th district outright.

State Senate D-Daniel Hertzberg will be in a runoff with R-Eli Ayo for the 20th district; D-Susan Rubio democrat won the 22nd district ; D-Ben Allen won 24th; D-Durazo 25th; 28th D’s Cuevas and Turner in runoff.

D-Bob Archuleta is barely ahead of Republican Mitch Clemens by 1300 votes they will be in a runoff

D-Tom Umburg won 34th; D- Kiim Carr beat Janet Ngyuen for the 36th.

For the assembly 34th, R-Lackey and D- Dean runoff; 39th R-Marsh and D- Carillo runoff; 40th R- UZETTE MARTINEZ VALLADARES is at 50.99 D-PILAR SCHIAVO waiting;

Chris Holden democrat won the 41st; Jackie Irwin democrat won the 42nd; D- Luz Rivas 43rd; D- Laura Friedman 44th; D-Jesse Gabriel 46th; D-Blanca Rubio 48th.

D-Mike Fong 49th; D-Zbur 51st district; D- Carrillo 52nd district; D-Freddy Rodriguez 53rd district; D-Miguel Santiago 54th district; D-Isaac Brian 51st; D-Lisa Calderon 56; D-Reggie Sawyer 57 district.

Two Democrats will vie for the 61st.

D-Rendon won his 62nd district ; R-Raul Ortiz came from behind beat D-Pacheco runoff for 64th district; D-Mike Gibson win the 65th district; D-Muratsuche won 66th.

D-Sharon Quirk Silva (44%) and R-ABCUSD Soo Yoo (39%) will be in a runoff, Yoo will now have to resign her seat on the ABC Board.

D’s Lowenthal and Al Austin, runoff 69th;

Jeff Prang and Sandy Unwill be in a runoff for the Assessor;

Alex Villanueva and Robert Luna will be in a runoff

Hilda Solis won her district; Bob Herzberg and Lindsey Horvath, 3rd Supervisor runoff.