5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID in LAC

Public Health Reports 5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 5,047 New COVID-19 cases (2,985,665 cases to date)
  • 10 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,146 deaths to date)
  • 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 12,027,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Th

6/2

W

6/1

Tu

5/31

M

5/30

Su

5/29

Sa

5/28

F

5/27

Daily new cases

 

5,047

4,454

2,151*

2,901* 

4,108* 

5,685 

5,800 

Daily deaths

 

10

5

4*

6* 

3* 

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

524

502

479

486 

438 

464 

455 

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

5.3%

4.6%

4.3%

4.3% 

3.9% 

4.0% 

4.0% 

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend  or holiday reporting

