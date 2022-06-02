5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID in LAC

Public Health Reports 5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 5,047 New COVID-19 cases (2,985,665 cases to date)

10 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,146 deaths to date)

524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 12,027,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Th 6/2 W 6/1 Tu 5/31 M 5/30 Su 5/29 Sa 5/28 F 5/27 Daily new cases 5,047 4,454 2,151* 2,901* 4,108* 5,685 5,800 Daily deaths 10 5 4* 6* 3* 4 8 Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 524 502 479 486 438 464 455 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 5.3% 4.6% 4.3% 4.3% 3.9% 4.0% 4.0% Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death. * Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting