5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID in LAC

Public Health Reports 5,047 New Positive Cases and 10 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 5,047 New COVID-19 cases (2,985,665 cases to date)
- 10 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,146 deaths to date)
- 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 12,027,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
Th
6/2
W
6/1
Tu
5/31
M
5/30
Su
5/29
Sa
5/28
F
5/27
Daily new cases
5,047
4,454
2,151*
2,901*
4,108*
5,685
5,800
Daily deaths
10
5
4*
6*
3*
4
8
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
524
502
479
486
438
464
455
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
5.3%
4.6%
4.3%
4.3%
3.9%
4.0%
4.0%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting