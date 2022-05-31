Supervisor Janice Hahn Donates $60,000 to La Mirada VFW Post 9148

SUPERVSOR HAHN presents check to Commander Angelo Maldonado, Commander of La Mirada VFW. Photo by Mike Baker.

May 31, 2022~La Mirada, CA – This week, after attending Memorial Day events in Whittier and Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn stopped by VFW Post 9148 in La Mirada where she presented a $60,000 check from her office to the organization to help pay for building repairs.

“This is a great VFW post that does so much to support local veterans and their families,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “That is what they should be focused on, and I am more than happy to help them pay for the repairs they need to their building.”

Post 9148 is a large organization with 352 members and 264 auxiliary members. They currently have a monthly food bank, offer services to homeless veterans, and host PTSD support groups at their facility. Their building is in need of a new roof, upgrades to the kitchen, and a new refrigerator.