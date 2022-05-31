12,694 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in LA County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend.
- 12,694 New COVID-19 cases (2,974,197 cases to date)
- Monday 5/30 – 2,901
- Sunday 5/29 – 4,108
- Saturday 5/28 – 5,685
- 13 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,129 deaths to date)
- Monday 5/30 – 6
- Sunday 5/29 – 3
- Saturday 5/28 – 4
- 486 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 12,014,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
M
5/30
|
Su
5/29
|
Sa
5/28
|
F
5/27
|
Th
5/26
|
W
5/25
|
Tu
5/24
|
Daily new cases
|
2,901 *
|
4,108*
|
5,685
|
5,800
|
6,245
|
4,202
|
3,589
|
Daily deaths
|
6*
|
3*
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
9
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
486
|
438
|
464
|
455
|
429
|
410
|
419
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
3.8%
|
3.7%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend and holiday reporting.