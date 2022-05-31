      ____________________________ RATES       _______________________________ ________________________ CCC

12,694 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend.

  • 12,694 New COVID-19 cases (2,974,197 cases to date)
    • Monday 5/30 – 2,901
    • Sunday 5/29 – 4,108
    • Saturday 5/28 – 5,685
  • 13 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,129 deaths to date)
    • Monday 5/30 – 6
    • Sunday 5/29 – 3
    • Saturday 5/28 – 4
  • 486 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 12,014,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

M

5/30

Su

5/29

Sa

5/28

F

5/27

Th

5/26

W

5/25

Tu

5/24

Daily new cases

 

2,901 *

4,108*

5,685

5,800

6,245

4,202

3,589

Daily deaths

 

6*

3*

4

8

9

6

9

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

486

438

464

455

429

410

419

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

3.7%

3.6%

3.8%

3.9%

3.9%

3.8%

3.7%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend and holiday reporting.

