12,694 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend.

12,694 New COVID-19 cases (2,974,197 cases to date) Monday 5/30 – 2,901 Sunday 5/29 – 4,108 Saturday 5/28 – 5,685

13 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,129 deaths to date) Monday 5/30 – 6 Sunday 5/29 – 3 Saturday 5/28 – 4

486 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 12,014,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days M 5/30 Su 5/29 Sa 5/28 F 5/27 Th 5/26 W 5/25 Tu 5/24 Daily new cases 2,901 * 4,108* 5,685 5,800 6,245 4,202 3,589 Daily deaths 6* 3* 4 8 9 6 9 Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 486 438 464 455 429 410 419 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 3.7% 3.6% 3.8% 3.9% 3.9% 3.8% 3.7%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend and holiday reporting.