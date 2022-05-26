Republican Plan to Stop Gun Violence: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

May 26,2022-(HUFF POST) Republican senators stood united Wednesday in response to the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, making it clear that they have a plan for what they can ― and must ― do in response to these largely preventable and routine mass shootings happening all over the country, all the time.
Their plan is as simple as three words, in fact.
“Thoughts and prayers.”
See below for specifics on the GOP senators’ strategy, which they unveiled on social media with great fanfare for the American public.