California Dental Group Hosts Free Dental Day in Bellflower

Dr. Kamran Sahabi, Founder, California Dental Group

Complimentary fillings, cleanings or free extractions provided to adults visiting the Woodruff Avenue location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 27

Dr. Kamran Sahabi calls the event ‘a way of giving back to the community’

BELLFLOWER – Have hard times put a hold on your dentist visits? California Dental Group will host a Free Dental Day, providing complimentary services to adults who visit their Bellflower location, 13424 Woodruff Ave., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, May 27.

What: Free Dental Day

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: California Dental Group, 13424 Woodruff Ave., Bellflower

Each visitor will be entitled to either a free cleaning, filling or tooth extraction at no cost. All services will be provided on a walk-in basis only. Residents are encouraged to show up early to allow time to receive their free service.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said California Dental Group founder Dr. Kamran Sahabi. “Particularly now, as we are still rebounding from COVID-19 and wallets are stretched thin from inflation and other factors – we want to make sure that everyone has access to essential dental care.”

“While many people in the communities we serve take routine dental care for granted, our highly professional team at California Dental Group knows there are many others for whom a trip to the dentist may be out of reach, said Dr. Sahabi. “We are California Dental Group committed to being there to help them also.”

“These types of events that promote better dental health are an invaluable act of service to the communities in our region,” said Dr. Wilma Franco, Executive Director of the Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative. “We commend California Dental Group, a local business serving the Southeast LA Region for finding ways to support the community at large.”

California Dental hosts these events periodically throughout the year. Before the pandemic, as many as 1,200 residents would receive free care in a year at the network’s various locations.

Dr. Sahabi said the practice’s Free Dental Day events usually bring in patients who “often do not have the ability or means to obtain regular dental work. Neglected teeth can often present more serious health challenges and impact an individual’s quality of life.”