All Texas Legislators Should be Forced to Look at the Uvalde Carnage

May 25, 2022~Any Texas legislators that voted to cancel background checks, cancel gun training, and allow 18-year-olds to buy a gun should be forced to travel to the horrific scene and look at what happened because of their votes.

So should Governor Greg Abbott who signed the legislation.

The same Greg Abbott who tweeted for Texans to “I am embarrassed, buy more guns because Californians were leading in the gun purchase race.”

And everybody should Google Steve Kerr and watch his speech, it was epic, calling out Mitch McConnell and the 50 Republicans who won’t vote for HR 8 and sensible gun control that 85% of the people including gun owners want in the United States.

ENOUGH!