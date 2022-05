Memorial Day Ceremony at Artesia Cemetery

May 23, 2022~Join the Artesia Cemetery staff as they remember the many men and women that served in our military in defense of freedom.

The event will take place Friday, May 27th, 2022 10 am – 11 am, refreshments will be served.

The cemetery is located at 11142 Artesia Blvd., Cerritos, CA 90703. [email protected]