Gov. Newsom Proposes $128.3 Billion for Public Schools

Staff Report

May 18, 2022~Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state plans to give schools a record $128.3 billion and expand its per-student spending to $22,850 to give a boost to the state’s education system.

The cash will fund school facilities, youth mental health and teacher training and recruitment, universal transitional kindergarten, and college savings accounts for all students, among other needs.

“The revised budget directs a total of $128.3 billion to education, lifts up the most critical needs including historic funding for school mental health, recruitment and retention of teachers, and literacy strategies necessary to allow students to heal and recover after two very challenging years,” Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of schools, wrote in a news release.

The state budget includes funds for reduction in class sizes, special education, teacher hiring school meals, an expansion of summer school and before and after school programs.

A partial breakdown of funds distribution:

$1.5 billion to fund community schools

$2.1 billion to fight declining enrollment in public schools.

$1.8 billion addition for school facilities.

$2.1 billion to increase the statewide Local Control Funding Formula, which distributes funds to students in K-12 schools. That is on top of a $1.1 billion cost of living adjustment.

$8 billion in one-time discretionary fund schools can use to address student mental health, professional development, pension costs or other needs.

$403 million to accelerate expanded day/summer school.

$500 million to fund residencies and learning programs for school counselors and teachers.

$612 million for universal school meals.

$385 million for STEM professional development.

$63 million for arts and music.

Newsom announced a framework to help Californians attain higher education. Statewide, leaders are aiming for a 70% statewide degree completion goal by focusing on access and alignment; tuition, housing, fees and other costs; closing equity gaps, increasing enrollment, and annual reporting.

“This budget helps more underserved students achieve timely graduation and increases financial aid for low- and middle-income California students which, when combined with UC’s significant existing investments in financial aid, will help more California students receive a UC education,” Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California system, wrote in a news release Friday.

Newsom also announced the state spend an additional $290 million to its youth health initiative.

The money will fund youth mental health services – including school and community-based crisis response, wellness and mindfulness programs, youth-led social media campaigns, community-based youth suicide prevention and outreach and career development and parental support.