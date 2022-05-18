Community Invited to TAIKOPROJECT Show at Cerritos Library

Cerritos Library and The Music Center announce TAIKOPROJECT performance on Tuesday, May 31

May 18, 2022~The community is invited to a performance by TAIKOPROJECT, an ensemble of premiere taiko drummers, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 in the Cerritos Library Skyline Room. This special presentation is presented in conjunction with The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a community collaboration created to deepen and expand the reach of free artistic events and performances throughout Los Angeles County.

Through public performances, education and outreach activities, TAIKOPROJECT is committed to preserving taiko as a dynamic element of Japanese American culture and heritage. In addition to maintaining taiko as a community-based tradition, TAIKOPROJECT incorporates unconventional and innovative concepts to expand artistic boundaries.

More than 100 million people have seen TAIKOPROJECT through their televised appearances on the Academy Awards, the Grammys, “The Voice,” “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel” and in music videos for Sean Paul and the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. They also tour regularly across the United States and have performed throughout Europe, Asia, South and Central America. Utilizing authentic instruments hand-crafted in Japan, the performers weave traditional and modern forms of taiko together and share elements of their Japanese and Japanese-American culture.

Arts Grown L.A., a TMC Arts program, builds on The Music Center’s highly successful partnerships with community groups and local artists to offer free, family-friendly performances and art-making experiences for all ages. In collaboration with community locations such as libraries, community centers and parks among other sites, Music Center artists bring their creativity and talents to many neighborhoods across Los Angeles County. Performances, workshops and special experiences highlight the diverse cultural traditions of the county and the world.

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. The $70 million non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: TMC Arts and TMC Ops. TMC Arts, The Music Center’s programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center’s four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Grand Park—a 12-acre adjacent green space—in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County and on a digital platform called The Music Center Offstage. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as live and digital K–12 arts education programs, workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park, which comprise $2 billion in county assets, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies — Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.

Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue. For more information about the TAIKOPROJECT performance, call (562) 916-1342.

