Teacher Arrested at Los Alisos Middle School for Sexual Misconduct

May 17, 2022
Last Thursday, Middle School teacher Scott Waln was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Norwalk La Mirada School District sent out the following statement:
The District is aware of developments involving a teacher at Los Alisos Middle School. On Thursday, May
12, 2022, Scott Waln was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as part of an
investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Mr. Waln was formally charged yesterday on Monday, May 16, 2022, and is currently on administrative leave. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the District is limited in providing specific
information on the case.
However, the District has a zero-tolerance policy and is committed to the
safety of our students and staff.
The District will work closely with law enforcement during their investigation. The District has no further comment at this time but will provide further statements if and when appropriate.