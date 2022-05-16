Latino Restaurant Association Launches Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2022

May 16, 2022~The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) will officially launch DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2022 an initiative that showcases the depth and diversity of Latino cuisine and restaurants to help encourage customers to sample the wide array of Latin cuisine and different Latino restaurants. DINE LATINO Restaurant Week will be held beginning Tuesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 22, 2022with over 80 participating restaurants. Latino restaurants from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernadino counties are participating.

Southern California residents will be able to celebrate Latino cuisine by getting take-out, ordering delivery or enjoying dine-in at your favorite local Latino restaurant or explore our participating restaurant list and find your new favorite place. Participating restaurants will be offering a special “DINE LATINO” prix fixed menu for lunch, dinner, or both.

A number of LRA officials and chefs will be available Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Don Chente Bar & Grill located at 8538 Whittier Blvd. in Pico Rivera.