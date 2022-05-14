Cerritos’ Councilperson Lynda Johnson Misses First Council Meeting

By Brian Hews • [email protected]

May 14, 2022~ One of the things you don’t do, especially in Cerritos, is miss a City Council meeting, but the acerbic just-elected Lynda Johnson did just that this past Thursday, with sources telling HMG-CN that she was at the annual Contract Cities event in Indian Wells.

To top off the embarrassment, this was her first meeting as a City Councilperson, endorsed by everybody on the council except for CouncilmanFrank Yokoyama.

HMG-CN sent emails into every council person Thursday night without response, but the close source indicated that Johnson was at Contract Cities because “she never misses the dinner at Mastros.”

Mastro’s is a popular, and expensive, steakhouse restaurant in Palm Desert.

Johnson is following the lead of Bruce Barrows who, with his friend Carol Chen, always dined at expensive spots while on the City Council excursions.

A shrimp cocktail at Mastro’s is $30, while you can buy a tomahawk steak for $250.

The average state price is $70.

“I hope she doesn’t charge anything to the city,” said one concerned resident who did not want to be identified, “because she’s probably out there working as a representative for Sheriff Villanueva. I guess she values her work more than the City of Cerritos, she could’ve called in, either phone or Zoom, this is really embarrassing for the city.”