NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT WATER STANDBY CHARGE

Central Basin Municipal Water District continues to administer water recycling and conservation programs. These programs conserve drinking water by using recycled water for non-drinking water purposes. The District’s programs involve maintenance and construction of infrastructure and recycled water pipelines to transport the recycled water to areas of demand. In addition, the District provides assistance in promoting water conservation through the distribution of water-saving devices and through public education.

The District has adopted a resolution of intent to levy water standby charges. A copy of this resolution is available for public review at the District’s office on Telegraph Road office and the District’s website. The resolution describes how the District will fund water recycling programs through continuation of the proposed levy of a water standby charge. The proposed annual standby charge for a parcel of less than or equal to one acre is $10.00 per year or $10.00 per acre per year for parcels larger than one acre.

NOTE: THIS IS THE SAME CHARGE AS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT SINCE 1991. THERE IS NO RATE INCREASE WHATSOEVER. The charge, if adopted will be collected on the annual property tax bill, or as directed by the District’s Board.

PLEASE NOTE that the Board of Directors of the District will hold a public hearing on May 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the District’s address shown below to receive comments and written protests if any, on continuing the proposed water standby charges for the District fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. In addition, the Board will review all public protests and/or written comments before considering adoption of the proposed standby charge. Landowners are welcome to file a written protest with the District secretary at the District’s office no later than close of business on May 20, 2022. The protest must identify the landowner and contain a description sufficient to identify the land owned by the landowner.

Central Basin Municipal Water District

6252 Telegraph Road

Commerce, CA 90040

www.centralbasin.org

(866) 807-6864

(323) 201-5555

Published at Los Cerritos Community Newspaper May 13, 2022