Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenter Provides Grants to South Gate Organizations; Celebrates Grand Re-opening

South Gate, Calif. (May 13, 2022) – The South Gate community came together this morning to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Walmart Supercenter located at 4651 Firestone Blvd.

To celebrate the completion of the South Gate Walmart Supercenter’s remodel, the store held a community event and ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was attended by South Gate Mayor Al Rios and included the presentation of grants to the following local community organizations:

· $2,500 to the South Gate Fire Department

· $2,500 to the South Gate Police Department

· $25,000 to AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – South Gate

· $1,500 to South Gate High School

· $5,000 to South East Civic Engagement Program

· Grant to a local South Gate Girl Scout Troop

The South Gate Supercenter remodel includes several department transformations and expansions that will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited for South Gate customers to visit our newly remodeled Supercenter that will not only offer a fresh, new look, but also help serve customers save time and money,” said South Gate Walmart store manager Syntyche Crenshaw. “We are especially excited about our new Grab & Go options that will make shopping quick and easy.”

In addition to the new Grab & Go options, customers will also enjoy the following store improvements:

· New Money Center

· Upgraded Vision Center

· Expanded self-checkout area

· Online grocery pickup and delivery expansion

· Renovation to front of the store

· New floors and signage