MAINSTREAM NEWS? Core Inflation Rate Drops Three Tenths of One Percent

Where is the mainstream media? All you hear about is inflation, inflation, inflation. They failed to mention that the core rate, which takes out the volatile food and gas prices, dropped 3/10 of one percent.

The numbers indicate that inflation, which has been sitting at a 40-year high since December, is showing signs of cooling off. But some TV experts warn that it may be too soon to tell where inflation goes from here.

It’s not good enough that it dropped…